As of Saturday morning, 127 COVID-19 cases have been documented in Graham County, 21 in Greenlee County and 740 in Cochise County.
Of the 127 cases in Graham County documented since March 13, three have died and 33 have recovered. In Greenlee County, one has died and nine have recovered. Fourteen people have died in Cochise County and 388 have recovered.
The state reported 2,695 new cases Saturday and 17 new deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, 94,553 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 1,805 have died.
As of Saturday, 769,290 people have been tested for the virus in the state; 10.7 percent have tested positive.
On Friday, 3,113 people with COVID-19 were in the hospital statewide, 796 of them were in ICU and 413 of them were on ventilators. Ten percent of ICU beds were available for use Thursday and 52 percent of ventilators were available.
Four hundred twenty-five COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals statewide Friday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced 53,301 new cases and 624 new deaths Friday. The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is over 2.7 million; the total number of deaths is at 128,648.
County health officials are reminding people to use a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands frequently and stay home if you feel ill.