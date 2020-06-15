Nearly 250 people were tested for COVID-19 Saturday at a free event sponsored by the Graham County Health Department and Canyonlands Healthcare.
Brian Douglas, Graham County Health Department director, said results should start arriving today and Tuesday.
On Monday morning, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,014 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 36,705. The agency also reported eight new deaths. That total is now 1,194.
The state has confirmed 50 cases in Graham County, 12 in Greenlee County and 221 in Cochise County.
Nearly 480,000 people have been tested for the virus in the state; 7 percent have tested positive.
As of Sunday, 1,449 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital, 307 were on respirators and 464were in ICU. Sixty-two percent of the state's ventilators are available for use. Eighteen percent of ICU beds available.
One hundred and twenty-nine COVID-19 patients were released Saturday.
On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control reported 25,468 new cases, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases to 2,063,812. It also reported 646 new deaths, bringing that total to 115,271.