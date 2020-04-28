According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Tuesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 6,948. That number was 6,716 Monday.
The number of positive cases in Graham County is nine. The number in Greenlee County is two. Cochise County has recorded 37 cases.
Health officials report the first two Graham County victims and the Greenlee COVID-19 victims have fully recovered.
According to the Cochise County Health Department of the 37 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, six required hospitalization. The website indicates 20 have been released from isolation.
The number of known people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 293 On Monday it was 275. That equals 4.22 percent.
The highest number of people to die on any one day was 16. That happened on April 11 and April 19. So far, the ADHS has recorded one death on April 26 and one on April 27.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 67,438. On Monday that number was 66,543. The percentage that have tested positive is 9 percent.
According to the latest CDC numbers, labs had confirmed 957,875 COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22. The CDC is also reporting 53,922 died of the virus over the last 14 weeks.
By contrast, the CDC estimates that up to 42.9 million people got sick during the 2018-2019 flu season, which lasted 21 weeks. Roughly 647,000 people were hospitalized and 61,200 died. The latter is 0.14 percent of the total.