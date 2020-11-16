As of Monday morning, nearly 700 Graham County residents were actively battling COVID-19.
According to the Graham County Health Department, 61 more patients were diagnosed over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic to 1,704.
During the one week period of Nov. 9-Nov. 16, 263 Graham County residents became ill with the virus and one resident died. More than 100 of the new patients were 20-44 years of age and nearly 60 of them children. The rest of the patients were relatively evenly split between 45-54, 55-64 and 65-plus.
During the same time period, 18 Greenlee County residents contracted the virus. As of Monday morning, 41 patients were battling the virus. Two people with the virus have died since March and 134 total people have been diagnosed.
According to the health department, in an attempt to help meet the increased demand for COVID-19 testing, Canyonlands will be hosting a free testing blitz Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.
Those interested in being tested are encouraged to drive to the east parking lot of their location and stay in their vehicle for the duration of the event. They have approximately 300 Nasopharyngeal tests on hand.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 17,213 Arizonans caught the virus Nov. 9-Nov. 16 and 138 with the virus died. The total number diagnosed with the virus statewide since the pandemic started is 276,912 as of Monday. The number of Arizonans who have died was 6,302.
The number of people hospitalized in Arizona continues to climb. As of Sunday, 1,557 were in the hospital and of those, 374 were in intensive care.
The U.S. is approaching the 11 million mark of COVID-19 cases and 244,810 have died.