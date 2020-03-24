Duncan Unified School District children can pick up two meals at the same time in a variety of spots.
Staff drops off breakfast and lunch sacks at the Sheldon Cemetery from 10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Monday through Thursday before continuing on to Sexton's Country Store, the high school, the elementary school and the Virden State Line.
The district served 132 students Monday and 148 on Tuesday, said Shiloh Patton, cafeteria manager.
If people need special stops because they can't drive to those areas, they can email Patton at spatton@duncanschools.org and she will figure out a solution.