The Arizona Department of Health Services announced 928 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and 40 new deaths.
Over 11,000 new test results were reported and the positivity rate is 12.2 percent, according to the state.
Among the 40 deaths was a Thatcher resident over the age of 65, the Graham County Health Department said. The death toll in the county now stands at 20.
The county also announced 10 new cases of the virus Thursday night.
Of the county's 584 cases, 215 have recovered so far.
Greenlee County's case count remains at 58 with 42 recoveries and two deaths.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced 53,307 new cases and 1,497 deaths Thursday. The nationwide total of COVID-19 cases is nearly 5.2 million. The total number of documented deaths is 165,148.