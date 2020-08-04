The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,008 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning and another 66 deaths. The total number of cases statewide is now 180,505 with 3,845 deaths.
More than 1.2 million people in the state have been tested for the virus and 12.6 percent of them have tested positive. The World Health Organization recommends a positivity rate of less than 5 percent before reopening schools.
The Graham County Health Department reported two new cases Monday night, bringing the county's total to 492. One hundred and twenty-four have recovered and 11 have died.
Greenlee County reported one new case Monday night. That county has now reported 57 cases since the start of the pandemic. Thirty-four have recovered and two have died.
The state has adjusted Cochise County's cases downward. They now have documented 1,554 cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic. Fifty residents have died and 1,138 have recovered.
On Monday, 2,024 people were hospitalized in Arizona with the virus, 638 were in ICU and 474 were on ventilators.
On Sunday, 2,017 people were hospitalized in Arizona with the virus, 628 were in ICU and 461 were on ventilators.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced 47,576 new cases Monday and 469 deaths. The agency announced 58,947 new cases and 1,132 additional deaths Sunday. The case total now stands at more than 4.6 million with 154,471 deaths.
Additional information on positive COVID-19 cases in Arizona can be found at https://azdhs.gov. National statistics can be found at cdc.gov.