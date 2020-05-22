We’ve all been there. You’ve had a long day at work and the very last thing you want to do is cook or put your shoes back on, get in the car and drive to a local eatery.
Now you don’t have to.
Down2Deliver is a new third party food delivery service that allows locals to order food from certain restaurants in Safford and Thatcher and have it delivered to them.
Thanks to COVID-19, Josh Thomas lost his job as a contractor with Freeport McMoRan.
“Someone mentioned that we need a delivery service in the area and I started thinking about it and said, ‘Why don’t I do that?’” Thomas said.
He not only needed a job, but he figured it would be a way to help struggling restaurants, he said.
It took awhile, but Thomas finally got Down2Deliver up and running Monday. So far, he has agreements with Chalos Mexican Restaurant, Copper Steer Steakhouse, El Coronado and Nana’s Kitchenette.
How does Down2Deliver work?
1) Select a restaurant from the list and visit their website or Facebook page to check out their menu.
2) Call the restaurant and make an order for delivery. Pay your bill (which will include a $4.50 delivery charge) via a debit or credit card.
3) The delivery driver delivers the order to your front door.
For the time being, Down2Deliver is only delivering within a five-mile radius from the restaurant. They are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“We’re just starting, so that’s why we have a five-mile radius around each restaurant,” Thomas said. “Our goal is to service areas that have been neglected and serve the entire Graham County.”
Thomas also said they plan to add more restaurants, create an app and a website.
“I was excited to learn that a third-party food delivery business was going to start operating this month,” said Safford resident Adam O’Doherty. “On their first day of launching, I decided to try them out. It was really simple. All I had to do was call into the restaurant and put my order, and in less than an hour, my meal was delivered to me fresh and ready to eat.”
“I would highly recommend trying Down2Deliver out today. Not only does it support a new business but also our local restaurants who are still recovering from the shutdowns,” O’Doherty said.