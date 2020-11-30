The Plank temporarily closes
COVID-19 has caused The Plank to close temporarily.
According to a Facebook post Monday, the owners of The Plank have opted to close because of a potential COVID-19 exposure.
The closure is to ensure the safety of the employees and guests, said the post. They said they hope to reopen in the near future.
SEAGO seeking help
SouthEastern Arizona Governments Organization is conducting a survey on how COVID-19 has impacted businesses and organizations.
Responses will be analyzed and used to identify needs and develop tools to assist businesses and organizations become more self-sustaining and prepared for future economic shocks when they occur.
The survey takes 5-7 minutes and no individual organization will be identified.
For more information regarding this survey please contact Tonya Nelson, Economic Recovery Coordinator at 520-366-2176 or tnelson@seago.org
To assist us in identifying such needs please take our survey at www.seago.org "Economic Resilience Survey"
Bonita Elementary District goes virtual
Tiny Bonita Elementary District, which started in-person learning Aug. 17, was forced to go to distance learning Wednesday due to the number of staff and students either sick with COVID-19 or in quarantine.
Superintendent Jonathan Truschke said one third of the district's 105 students are in quarantine along with three teachers.
The district hopes to be able to return to in-person learning after the holiday break, on Jan. 4, Truschke said.
The fact the district was able to avoid distance learning for so long can be attributed to the teachers' willingness to strictly adhere to all of the safety guidelines recommended by the state and county and the maintenance staff, who put up Plexiglass barriers between the desks, he said.
"I feel pretty blessed to have made it this far," Truschke said.