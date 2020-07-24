Nine more Graham County residents have contracted COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 362.
According to the Graham County Health Department, seven of the new patients are from Safford, one is from Thatcher and one is from Pima.
The health department also reported that of the 362 patients who have gotten sick since the pandemic started, 70 have recovered and five have died.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported Friday 72,219 new COVID-19 cases and 1,113 new deaths. The total now nationwide is just over 4 million cases and 143,868 deaths.