According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Wednesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 5,459. That number was 5,251 on Tuesday. The number of positive cases in Graham and Greenlee counties remains at two apiece. The number of cases diagnosed in Cochise County is 31.
Health officials report the Graham and Greenlee COVID-19 victims have fully recovered.
According to the Cochise County Health Department of the 31 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, four required hospitalization. The website indicates nine have been released from isolation.
The county defines "released from isolation" as the following:
Released from Isolation is defined as: persons with COVID-19 who had symptoms and were directed to care for themselves at home has discontinued isolation under the following conditions: 1) at least 72 hours have passed since recovery, defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and 2) improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath); and 3) at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
The number of known people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 229. On Tuesday that number was 208. The rate of fatalities, per 100,000 population is 3.19. The highest number of people to die on any one day was April 11. Fourteen people died that day. On April 19, 13 people died and on April 20, five people died.
The number of people tested by the state so far is 56,601. The percentage that have tested positive is 9 percent.
According to Holly Poynter, a spokeswoman for the ADHS, the agency "implemented a 'Probable' case definition for cases reported on or after 4/13/2020, using guidance from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. The Probable case definition is included in case counts and includes criteria for individuals who are symptomatic and have an established 'epi-link,' which includes being a contact to a known case."
According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, labs had confirmed 776,093 COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22. That number was 746,625 as of Monday. The CDC also reported Tuesday that 41,758 people have died of the virus. On Monday that number was 39,0832.
By contrast, the CDC estimates that up to 42.9 million people got sick during the 2018-2019 flu season, which lasted 21 weeks. Roughly 647,000 people were hospitalized and 61,200 died.