You no longer have to wait until you've got COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to the virus to be tested in the Gila Valley. A private company has set up a drive-through testing clinic in Safford.
Embry Health will be set up in the Victory Fellowship Church parking lot, 555 Entertainment Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week for the forseeable future, said Celestina Guzman, a provider/trainer with the company.
Although not required, Embry prefers people pre-register for the test at TestNOW.com to speed up the process.
The company began offering no-cost nasal testing Tuesday and results have been coming back within 48 hours, Guzman said.
Don't be worried, though. The nasal testing they offer is non-invasive; the swab they use is much shorter than those used at the beginning of the pandemic, said Guzman.
"It's painless, it just tickles," she said.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas was pleased to hear the company had arrived in the Gila Valley. Last spring, companies such as Embry were only targeting larger population centers.
The health department and local primary care physicians can use the help, he said. They've been so overwhelmed they've only been able to offer testing to those who have symptoms or been exposed to the virus.
Embry will "fill the gap," he said.
"Testing at this time is still needed, it's still important," because those who tested positive need to be quarantined to reduce the spread of the virus, Douglas said.
Safford residents Gracie and Tim Hemmerling decided to get tested Saturday to be on the safe side.
"He hasn't been feeling well and neither have I and we've both been around someone who tested positive," Gracie Hemmerling said. "He's been tired for the last week and that's just not like him. He's usually up and at 'em."
The couple had plans to go see a great grandbaby on Sunday and a grandson in Phoenix on Monday, but scrapped those plans on the advice of Guzman, who asked them to wait until they had their test results back.
Since arriving in town, Guzman said she's been encountering a lot of people with COVID-19-like symptoms, including loss of smell and fatigue.
Douglas said 2,000 people have received their COVID-19 vaccinations in Graham County so far.
"The vaccination campaign is going along as expected," Douglas said. "We're working through our Phase 1Bs, the law enforcement officers, childcare workers, educators and seniors 75-plus."
Folks who are 65-plus can register now for their shots; they'll likely begin receiving them in March, Douglas said.
"Last week we started giving second doses to health care workers and our long-term care facility folks," he said.
Although Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center remains at or near capacity, Douglas said he believes the county is now "plateauing" in terms of COVID-19 cases.
"I anticipate the numbers will be decreasing soon," he said.