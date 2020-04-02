Q: Does ibuprofen make COVID-19 worse?
A: There is no evidence that ibuprofen or other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can make COVID-19 cases more severe. You should consult your doctor before changing medications.
FULL QUESTION
Is it true that using ibuprofen has been shown to worsen symptoms of Coronavirus?
I’m getting warning that Advil makes coronavirus condition worse in affected patients. Patients should only take Tylenol. Is there any evidence this is true?
Is it unsafe to use ibuprofen in the current outbreak of Covid-19 virus? Some state that it magnifies the symptoms of the virus by 10-fold?!
FULL ANSWER
Many readers have written in to ask whether ibuprofen or other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, can worsen COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Other NSAIDs include over-the-counter painkillers such as naproxen (Aleve) as well as prescription-only pills such as celecoxib (Celebrex), which is used to treat arthritis.
The idea has been circulating on social media and also has been promoted to some degree by a few national governments. While there are some good reasons for certain patients to avoid NSAIDs generally, there is no evidence that ibuprofen — which is sold under the brand name Advil — or other similar drugs exacerbate the disease. Instead, the notion is simply a hypothesis that has not been tested.
Much of the hubbub over ibuprofen appears to have started with comments from the French health minister, Olivier Véran, who said in a March 14 tweet that taking anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen “could be a factor in worsening the infection.” He advised people with fevers to take paracetamol, the European name for acetaminophen, or Tylenol, instead. He also suggested that people already taking anti-inflammatories should consult with their physicians.
A few days earlier, a letter published in the British medical journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine hypothesized that ibuprofen could make it easier for the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, to enter cells. As we’ll explain, that’s possible, but there is no evidence yet to suggest that’s the case. There could also be positive effects of NSAIDs on the virus.
Soon after, inaccurate messages sounding the alarm about ibuprofen flooded social media networks and messaging apps. One of the viral warnings many of our readers asked about claims a lab in Vienna found that the “vast majority” of people who died from COVID-19 had taken ibuprofen and that a nurse at Vancouver General Hospital said, “Advil makes the virus 10x worse” and “kickstarts the virus into pneumonia.”
The message appears to be a modified version of a fake WhatsApp phone message circulating in Germany that also cited an institution in Vienna. The Medical University of Vienna called the messages “fake news” and told Politico that it had neither discussed the issue internally nor done any research on ibuprofen and COVID-19.
The name-checked Vancouver hospital has also been similarly targeted, with someone circulating a fake memo about ibuprofen and COVID-19 bearing the hospital system’s logo. The hospital system explains on its website that the memo “was not an authentic memo,” and told us in an email that they “did not issue” the message our readers asked about.
After an initial news report that a World Health Organization spokesman endorsed the recommendation to avoid ibuprofen, the WHO clarified that it did not advise “against the use of ibuprofen.”
The group said in a tweet that in its consultations with physicians treating COVID-19 patients, it has not heard of any negative effects of ibuprofen beyond its known side effects, and that it “is not aware of published clinical or population-based data on this topic.”