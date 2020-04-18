According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Saturday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 4,719. That number was 4,507 on Friday. The number of positive cases in Graham and Greenlee counties remains at two apiece. The number of cases in Cochise County is up to 22.
The number of known people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 177. On Friday that number was 169.
The state reported 51,045 people have been tested statewide. On Friday that number was 49,230. The number of those tested in Graham County is 162; in Greenlee County, 70 and in Cochise County, 541. The positive rate across the state remains 8 percent.
According to the CDC, as of Friday there were 661,712 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. The CDC also reported 33,049 deaths.