According to Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Sunday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona has jumped to 919 from 773.
The ADHS website also reports the number of cases in Graham County remains at two. Cochise County has three. Greenlee remains at zero.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 17.
As of Sunday, the CDC was reporting 122,653 cases in the U.S. up from 103,321 cases. The number of confirmed U.S. deaths from COVID-19 increased to 2,112. The number of cases under investigation is 83,318.