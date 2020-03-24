Number of state COVID-19 cases up to 326
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Tuesday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 326 from 235. The number of positive cases in Graham County remains at two. Cochise County has one and Greenlee remains at zero.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is five.
Of the 326 positive cases, 43 of the tests were performed at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory. The others were done at private labs.
There have been 356 people tested by the state, 313 people tested negative. Another 22 tests are pending.
As of Monday, the CDC was reporting 33,404 cases the U.S, 400 deaths and 32,416 pending cases.