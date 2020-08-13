Graham County has lost another senior citizen with COVID-19.
According to the health department, the victim was a Thatcher resident over the age of 65. The death toll in the county now stands at 20.
The county also announced 10 new cases of the virus Thursday night.
Of the county's 584 cases, 215 have recovered so far.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced 53,307 new cases and 1,497 deaths Thursday. The nationwide total of COVID-19 cases is nearly 5.2 million. The total number of documented deaths is 165,148.