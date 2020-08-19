The State of Arizona reported 637 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning and 105 deaths. The state has now documented a total of 195,557 cases and 4,634 deaths.
Nearly 1.4 million people have been tested for the virus in the state; 12 percent have tested positive.
The Graham County Health Department announced seven new COVID-19 cases Tuesday night, bringing to 621 the number of cases in the county.
Twenty-one residents with the virus have died and 260 have recovered.
Greenlee County remains at 58 cases, 42 recoveries and two deaths.
The number of people hospitalized across the state continues to decline. There were 1,160 in the hospital Tuesday, 1,167 the day before and 1,469 a week ago.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 40,117 new cases Tuesday and 520 deaths. The nation has now documented more than 5.4 million cases and 169,870 deaths.