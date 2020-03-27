Oops, state makes mistake with Graham County's COVID-19 numbers
Despite what the Arizona Department of Health Services' website says, the number of COVID-19 cases in Graham County remains at two.
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said two cases were accidentally marked positive when they were, in fact, negative.
It's unclear if those numbers were included in ADHS' Friday morning totals for the state. According to the state's website, as of Friday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 665 from 508.
The website also reported the number of cases in Cochise County remains at two. Greenlee remains at zero.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 13, again, according to the website.
Of the 665 positive cases, 58 of the tests were performed at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory. The others were done at private labs.
There have been 420 people tested by the state, 362 of whom tested negative. Another 30 tests are pending at the state lab.
As of Thursday, the CDC was reporting 68,440 cases, up from 54,453 cases Wednesday. The number of confirmed U.S. deaths from COVID-19 increased to 994 from 737 deaths. The number of cases under investigation increased from 52,833 to 66,730.
Desert Cat Rescue halts voucher program for April
Due to COVID-19 the Desert Cat Rescue & Sanctuary of Arizona, Graham County Spay/Neuter Voucher Program will not be giving out discount spay/neuter vouchers for April 2020. They hope to be able to resume the program for May vouchers.