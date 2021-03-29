Seventy-eight percent of Greenlee County's residents 65 and older and 60% of those 45-64 have received at least one COVID-19 shot, but Dr. Fred Fox, Greenlee County Health Department medical director is concerned more people haven't received their vaccination.
"Overall, I feel good about our numbers, but I am disappointed because our requests for vaccinations are dropping," Fox said Monday morning. "We're coming up against vaccine hesitancy in the county which is disappointing because this vaccine is extremely effective."
People receive their maximum protection against COVID-19 two weeks after they get their second shot, Fox said. Studies have shown that no one who has received COVID-19 after that point has died and no one has had to be placed in ICU. Only a few have needed to be hospitalized after that point, he said.
When you compare the number of people who were hospitalized or who died prior to the vaccine being created, "the difference is incredible," Fox said.
"I don't think enough people are seeing the impact of this," Fox said.
As of Sunday, only nine Greenlee County residents were still battling COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic 568 residents had caught the virus and 10 have died.