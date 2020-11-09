Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas announced over the weekend that he will be asking Gila Valley government and school officials to enact new COVID-19 strategies after seeing a record number of cases.
On Saturday, 44 new patients were diagnosed with the virus, setting a single day record in Graham County. A total of 33 new patients were diagnosed Sunday and Monday.
Right now, 518 people in Graham County are currently battling the illness. Thirty-one people have died. A total of 1,441 residents have caught the virus since March.
The number of COVID-19 patients increased 12 percent from Nov. 1 to Nov. 9. The highest number of cases were amongst those 20-44 years of age. Sixty-seven people in that age range were diagnosed during that time period. Thirty-four children were diagnosed as well. The other 59 patients were fairly evenly split between the 45-54, 55-64 and the 65+ age ranges.
It’s gotten to the point where the health department can no longer track cases back to the original source, meaning health officials’ ability to quarantine patients to limit the spread has been greatly diminished, Douglas said.
“It is distressing,” Douglas said. “We’re going to have to change our community strategies because of this.”
What those strategies are will be up to community leaders, but they could include cancelling or delaying large gatherings and a mask mandate, Douglas said.
While the hospital is “holding strong” right now, the concern is that medical personnel could become overwhelmed, Douglas said.
Greenlee County diagnosed two more patients with the virus over the weekend.
As of Monday morning, the county had 28 active cases.
Eighty-six residents have recovered and two have died.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 4,501 new cases over the weekend and 435 Monday morning. The state also reported 55 deaths over the weekend.
Since the start of the pandemic, 259,699 people in Arizona have caught the virus and 6,164 patients with the virus have died.
On Sunday, 1,232 people were in the hospital with COVID-19 compared to 918 the Sunday prior, which is a 34 percent increase. The number of people in ICU Sunday was 292; seven days earlier that number was 231. That is a 26 percent increase.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, as of Sunday more than 9.8 million Americans have contracted COVID-19 and 236,547 have died.
Over the last week, 700,000 Americans have caught the virus and more than 6,000 have died while battling it.