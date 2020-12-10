The number of COVID-19 patients continues to grow both statewide and locally.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there was a 24% increase in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and the number of people in ICU from Dec. 2-Dec. 9. As of Wednesday, 3,408 people were hospitalized and 799 were in ICU.
The number of cases diagnosed statewide from Dec. 3-Dec. 10 grew 12 percent to 387,529 and the number of deaths grew 5 percent to 7,154.
Greenlee County saw a 13% increase in cases and Graham County a 5% increase Dec. 2-Dec. 9. As of Thursday, there were 193 people actively battling the virus in Greenlee County and 1,025 doing the same in Graham County.
The Graham County Health Department continues to actively market the importance of the county’s mask mandate, which went into effect Nov. 26.
One of the messages is “This year we have missed or had to cancel some of our favorite local events. Please help us take steps to be able to gather again, that begins by masking up! #MaskUpGilaValley.”
Another: “We absolutely love our doctors, nurses, and other frontline workers here in the Gila Valley. Right now, they need our help to slow the arrival of sick people at our local hospital. Please don’t forget to #maskupgilavalley.”
Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas said he remains concerned about how all of the Thanksgiving gatherings will impact the county’s numbers.
Perhaps the #maskupgilavalley campaign will help balance out the expected increase, he said.
“I am seeing an increase in the number of residents wearing face masks, which is nice to see,” Douglas said. “I knew we wouldn’t get 100 percent compliance, but the more who wear them the better.”