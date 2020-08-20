The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 723 new COVID-19 cases Thursday morning and 50 deaths.
Nearly 1.4 million people in Arizona have been tested for the virus and the positivity rate is now below 12 percent.
The total number of cases documented is 196,280 and 4,684 people have died.
According to the Graham County Health Department an elderly Safford resident is among the 50 new deaths reported. The resident is one of 22 people in Graham County with the virus who has died since March; all of them had underlying health conditions, said Brian Douglas, health director.
With the addition of three new patients Wednesday night, the county has documented 624 cases and 260 recoveries.
Greenlee County remains at 58 cases with 42 recoveries and two deaths.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 39,318 new cases Wednesday night and another 1,172 deaths. The total number of cases nationwide now stands at nearly 5.5 million with 171,012 deaths.