The State of Arizona reported 2,392 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths Tuesday.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the total number of cases documented since the start of the pandemic is 39,097. The number of people who have died is 1,219.
The state has confirmed 55 cases in Graham County, 12 in Greenlee County and 241 in Cochise County.
Nearly 490,000 people have been tested for the virus in the state; 7.1 percent have tested positive.
The Centers for Disease Control announced Monday the U.S. has 21,957 new cases of COVID-19, bring the total to 2,085,769. The agency also reported the total number of COVID-19-related deaths is 115,644.