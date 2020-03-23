Number of state COVID-19 cases up to 235
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Monday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 235 from 152. The number of positive cases in Graham County remains at two. Cochise County has one and Greenlee remains at zero.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is two.
Of the 235 positive cases, 43 of the tests were performed at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory. The others were done at private labs.
There have been 352 people tested by the state, 309 people tested negative. Another six tests are pending. The number of people who have been tested has been adjusted down because 54 samples were identified to be inadequate for testing.
As of Monday, the CDC was reporting 33,404 cases the U.S, 400 deaths and 32,416 pending cases.
Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Corp. cancels events
The Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Corporation announced Sunday it is canceling this year's events and presentations. The board of directors, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and local governments, said it was "in the best interest of our community.
"We are committed to the safety of all our participants and attendees," the board said in a letter announcing its decision.
Board chairman Michael Andazola said events in both Safford and Morenci were being canceled. No date had been set for the events.