On March 29, Greenlee County became the last county in the state to document a COVID-19 case and since then, only 57 other Greenlee County residents have come down with the virus responsible for killing more than 5,000 Arizonans and 185,000 Americans. Greenlee County officials are convinced their luck goes well beyond its small population.
Aggressive contact tracing, cooperative residents and well-established relationships have all played a role, officials agree.
“One of the biggest tools that we have in this community is the team work we have in place between Freeport McMoRan, between Gila Health Resources, Canyonlands in Duncan,” said Matt Bolinger, an epidemiologist with Greenlee and Graham counties. “A lot of people see our size, our smaller size as an impediment and I’m sure in some cases that can be true, but it’s also one of our biggest assets in that we’re used to working together on projects.”
When you’re in the middle of a global pandemic, it’s crucial that people with the virus and those they’ve come into contact with are identified and isolated quickly, Bolinger said. Because Greenlee County Health Department officials and the staffs at Gila Health Resources and Canyonlands Healthcare exchanged cell phone numbers long ago, the county was able to do just that, he said.
“We’re able to isolate and quarantine people we need to isolate and quarantine quickly and that absolutely makes a difference. Every day you can keep someone out of the general population... is more people you’re not going to have to deal with in the future as the virus gets spread around,” Bolinger said. “Our fast response absolutely has to do with us getting notified quickly through those relationships that we already developed in the county.”
Those relationships have been built over years, Bolinger said. They existed when H1N1, otherwise known as Swine Flu took the life of a Greenlee County resident back in 2009 and they existed when pertussis or whooping cough swept through the area and more than 1,000 people needed to be treated.
“Our goal was to not have any kids flown out of here and we succeeded with that,” Bolinger said.
Greenlee County Administrator Derek Rapier said people assume the COVID-19 numbers are low because fewer than 10,000 people live in Greenlee County, but they don’t realize that more than 60 percent of the people who work in the county actually live in New Mexico or Graham County.
At the same time, Greenlee County residents travel outside the county all of the time to shop and visit friends and family.
“It’s not community spread in the sense of a bunch of anonymous people in a bar in Scottsdale, but we have a lot more interaction with neighboring communities in our region than you think of at first blush,” Rapier said.
That being the case, the fact the county’s numbers remain so low is even more impressive, Rapier said.
At least 20 people who live outside the area, but work in Greenlee County were diagnosed with COVID-19, Bolinger said. They were immediately sent home to limit the spread and their numbers have been assigned to whatever county they reside in.
Rapier and Bolinger said Freeport McMoran has been an excellent partner during the pandemic in more than one way.
“We’ve got great teamwork with the mine. We work closely with their health and safety area and their HR department and we can get people isolated and quarantined rather fast here,” Bolinger said. “And with Freeport being the largest employer, a big portion of our population during their waking hours are working and following their policies of social distancing and keeping masked up.”
Absolutely, Rapier said.
“Culturally they set the tone,” Rapier said. “When they say ‘You come to work, you wear a mask,’ that tone permeates the community and that helps a great deal,” Rapier said.
Greenlee County Health Department Director Steve Rutherford also attributed the county’s success to the fact that everyone knows and respects each other.
“When you respect each other it’s as if you already know what that person responds to and you know how they’re going to react and there’s a great deal of cooperation,” Rutherford said.
Rapier said Greenlee County Supervisor Richard Lunt is an excellent example of someone who was able to discuss face coverings in a respectful manner.
“There’s some people who have some strong, strong feelings and he says, ‘I know you feel strong about masks, but would you wear a mask if it meant your child or grandchild could show their animal at the fair?’ ‘Yeah, I’d do that.’ Would you wear a mask, not because the government’s telling you to, but if it meant that an activity or somebody could keep a job’ and ‘Yeah, we’d do it for that,’” Rapier said.
The county administrator said he appreciates the calm and quiet manner in which the health department has approached the pandemic and believes county residents do as well.
“They’ve never set their hair on fire. It was never ‘Let’s do crazy things.’ It was just ‘Let’s do these few easy things,’” Rapier said. “We didn’t lose our heads when our numbers started to climb and we didn’t lose our heads when the numbers really dropped off. They won’t take credit, but that’s the leadership that we’ve seen here and with our partners. We just keep doing the things that have worked.”
The men said they hope people will continue to be careful. Schools are now open and flu season is around the corner.
“This is just my own observation, but it seems as though sometimes when a community is told ‘We’re heading in the right direction’ what they hear is ‘This is all OK’ and they go right back to some of the behaviors we saw in June in the bars...They think they can go to Walmart without a mask,” Rapier said.