Yes, the United States and the rest of the world is caught up in the COVID-19 crisis, but government officials don't want people to lose sight of the importance of the 2020 Census.
How the government spends billions of dollars every year depends on the information it gleans from the census. It helps determine how much goes to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads and other resources.
It also determines the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
Starting last month, the U.S. Census Bureau began sending mailings to each household inviting them to participate in the census by answering the questions online or by calling the bureau.
So far, the response has been lagging in some areas and officials are concerned because thanks to COVID-19, they're not sure when census workers will be able to knock on the doors of those who haven't responded.
Census organizers hope to have individuals visiting homes in each county by mid to late May, but until social distancing regulations have been lifted they can't begin those efforts.
Ashley Smith, who is the Graham County 2020 census coordinator, said that as of Friday, Graham County had a 35.5 percent total response rate. In 2010, the total response for Graham was 48.8 percent.
“The operations that would go door-to-door that would drop off invitations or the questions, has been pushed back to mid-May, but again, how things go with COVID-19 that could be even later. Some people, especially the older generation, feel more comfortable with the paper questionnaire and they say they just want to wait,” said Smith.
Due to ongoing circumstances, Smith said Graham County census is encouraging families to call their elderly family members and ask permission to fill out the census over the phone for them. Smith was quick to say the census does not request Social Security numbers or bank account information.
Graham County has mailed roughly 3,000 postcards to all post office boxes within the county as an invitation to respond to the census.
“You can’t go anywhere at this point and have someone help you fill it out online,” said Smith. “Until social distancing has ended, we can’t have any of those places open. That’s why we’re asking people to help their families and help their neighbors.”
On Friday, Greenlee County self response was 20.8 percent. Economic Development Coordinator Akos Kovach, is the census coordinator for the county and lamented the current numbers.
“Greenlee County is lagging behind most of the state,” said Kovach. “This is really a shame, we’re not getting a complete count.”
Kovach said the county is doing various types of advertisement for the 2020 census. The next phase of encouragement will include giving away shirts, souvenirs, and adding stickers to all curbside restaurant pickup bags.
Cochise County, as of Friday, had a response rate of 41.9 percent. In 2010 the county had a response overall rate of 68 percent. The City of Willcox's response rate was 29.1 percent while in 2010 the response rate was 54 percent.
Although Willcox began the census year using the Elsie S. Hogan Community Library as a public space where locals could fill out the census, due to COVID-19 a new strategy has been made.
The Willcox South Eastern Arizona Community Action Program office is scheduling appointments 15 minutes apart so individuals can fill out the census form online with assistance and receive assistance from Spanish translators.
To schedule an appointment, Willcox residents can call the SEACAP office at 520-384-4312.
“They can fill it out online, they can do it by mail, and if that’s not an option SEACAP can help them out,” said Jennifer Colby, Community Outreach Coordinator and Willcox census coordinator.
“The important thing is that everyone is doing what they need to do to be safe and healthy,” said Colby.
Thanks to the City of Willcox, individuals can take their finished slip to the Dairy Queen in Willcox and receive a free ice cream for every person counted in their home.