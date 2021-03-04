The Graham County Health Department announced Thursday that local residents age 55 years and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
If you are in that age group, officials recommend you contact your primary care physician for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
At this time, the health department is scheduling a limited number of appointments for the 55 years and older age group as they continue their efforts to work with community partners by vaccinating the essential workers and previous priority groups.
Those who are 55 years and older and do not have a primary care physician, you may register at www.graham.az.gov for an appointment with the health department.
In addition, Graham County businesses may register their employee COVID-19 vaccinations at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSemDRU6FqOAp96LVUAfH7WGUJRiyEZcCpfGtROqI4JjTPGaXQ/ viewform