The number of Graham County residents who are still battling COVID-19 was hovering just above 200 Thursday morning while the number of vaccines being administered continues to climb.
Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the first Graham County COVID-19 case. Since that time, another 5,321 residents have caught the virus and 76 of them died, most of whom were older than 65 with underlying health conditions.
The county announced the latest death Tuesday; they were a Safford senior citizen.
As of Thursday, 7,834 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in the county and 2,977 residents were fully vaccinated.
The county also announced this week they have the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine and Graham County residents 55 years and older can receive it on Monday, March 15.
To make an appointment please click the below link on the Graham County website and scroll down to Monday, March 15 calendar to register:
Since the start of the pandemic, 830,465 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 16,464 have died.
There have been two waves of the virus. During the height of the first wave, 5,478 patients were diagnosed on June 29, 2020.
During the second wave, the highest number of patients diagnosed in a single day was 12,389 on Jan. 4, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Two months later, on March 4, only 796 patients were diagnosed.
More than 2.3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered statewide; roughly 862,000 Arizonans are fully vaccinated.