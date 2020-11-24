The Graham County Board of Supervisors has scheduled an emergency meeting for 8 a.m. Wednesday to discuss whether a mask mandate ought to be implemented county-wide in light of surging COVID-19 cases.
Over the weekend, the Graham County Chamber of Commerce board voted to ask the board for a mask mandate and the Pima Town Council did the same Monday night. Thatcher's town council is considering a resolution tonight and Safford will discuss it next Monday.
When making the decision to ask for a mandate, chamber board members and council members all noted the need to slow the spread of the virus so that the hospital and other medical facilities aren't overwhelmed by patients.
The number of COVID-19 patients statewide has shot up by another 4,544, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
According to statistics released Tuesday morning, only 11 percent of the state's ICU beds are currently available and only 13 percent of hospital beds in general are unoccupied.
As of Monday, 474 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and they accounted for 27 percent of patients hospitalized statewide.
The beds are not being taken by flu patients, either.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there have been only 79 lab-confirmed flu cases since the season began Sept. 27. Normally there are about 390 by this point in the season.
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, which has 49 beds, was caring for 13 COVID-19 patients Monday, said CEO Roland Knox.
Fourteen acutely ill COVID-19 patients have been transferred to other hospitals within the last month, according to the Graham County Health Department.
Graham County was expected to announce 75 new patients later today.
Right now in Greenlee County, 75 people are battling the virus. Another five patients were diagnosed Monday. Two residents have died since the start of the pandemic out of the 189 patients diagnosed.
More than 12 million Americans have caught the virus since January and 255,958 have died.