The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 915 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning and 23 deaths. The total number of cases documented now stands at 194,920 statewide; 4,529 people with the virus have died.
Five more Graham County residents have been diagnosed with the virus. Since March, 614 people have contracted COVID-19 and 21 have died.
Greenlee County has documented 58 cases, 42 recoveries and two deaths.
There were 1,167 COVID-19 patients in the hospital statewide Monday. There were 1,574 in the hospital on Aug. 10.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 41,893 new cases nationwide Monday and 654 deaths. Nearly 5.4 million Americans have contracted the virus and 169,350 people with the virus have died.