As of Thursday morning, the state has confirmed 117 COVID-19 cases in Graham County, 19 in Greenlee County and 678 in Cochise County.
Last Thursday, Graham had 70 cases, Greenlee 17 and Cochise County 468.
Of the 117 cases in Graham County documented since March 13, two have died and 33 have recovered. In Greenlee County, one has died and nine have recovered. Twelve people have died in Cochise County and 350 have recovered.
Since the start of the pandemic, 87,425 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 1,757 have died. Last Thursday, Arizona had documented 63,030 cases and 1,490 deaths.
As of Thursday, 735,496 people have been tested for the virus in the state; 10.3 percent have tested positive. By last Thursday, 620,000 people had been tested and 8.9 percent of them had tested positive.
On Wednesday, 2,938 people with COVID-19 were in the hospital statewide, 723 of them were in ICU and 488 of them were on ventilators. Eleven percent of ICU beds were available for use Wednesday and 54 percent of ventilators were available.
Four hundred twenty-two COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals statewide Wednesday.
The Centers for Disease Control announced 43,644 new cases Wednesday and 560 new deaths. The total number of cases nationwide is now over 2.6 million and the number of people who have died is 127,299.
Last week at this time, 2.3 million people had tested positive nationwide and 121,117 had died.