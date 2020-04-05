Members of St. Rose Of Lima Parish packed the parking lot Sunday morning to attend Palm Sunday Mass, but instead of heading inside, they stayed inside their vehicles.
Due to the coronavirus, the Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel celebrated Mass by using a public address system.
“It was a beautiful moment, many people are scared to leave home, but the church did a great thing by bringing us all together to share this moment and to pray for those in need,” said Maria Verga.
Father Shaghel asked everyone to pray for those with COVID-19 and all those in need during the current worldwide crisis. He also recommended parishioners look at the church’s website daily for updates.
“This was my first, I will say,” said St. Rose member Mario Salazar. “It was different attending Palm Sunday in my truck, but it was beautiful, and it gives us the strength to carry on through this coronavirus and more."