A Pima resident over the age of 65 has become the 42nd person from Graham County to die while battling COVID-19.
According to the Graham County Health Department, 67 residents have been diagnosed with the virus over the last two days. Of those, 44 live in Safford and one in Pima. The remaining 22 are evenly split between Thatcher and the San Carlos Apache reservation.
As of Friday, 1,019 are actively battling the virus county-wide. The county's positivity rate is 25.4 percent. Statewide it's 18.4 percent.
In her latest video, Dr. Cara Christ, the head of the Arizona Department of Health Services said the state's transmission rate is 570 cases per 100,000 people when the benchmark is 100 cases per 100,000.
The state also reported that over the last week, the percentage of inpatient beds in use increased to approximately 91%, with the average of inpatient beds being used for COVID-19 patients increasing above 40%.