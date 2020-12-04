Graham County has lost another resident with COVID-19; a Pima resident over the age of 65 became the 37th victim of the virus.
According to the Graham County Health Department, 33 more residents have been added to the total list of COVID-19 patients. Since March, 2,314 people have been diagnosed with the virus. Just over 1,000 are still sick.
The Graham County Health Department is once again partnering with Arizona State University and the National Guard to hold another COVID-19 testing blitz.
Pre-registration will be available beginning today
When: Friday, Dec. 11, 7 am to 1 pm
Where: Graham County Fairgrounds
What: Saliva Based COVID-19 Test
How to pre-register:
2) Log in / Create an Account
3) Enter site code: SALIVATEST
4) Choose “Graham County Fairgrounds” as Testing Site
5) Choose a time that works best for you.