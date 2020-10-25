Graham County has lost another resident with COVID-19.
According to the Graham County Health Department, a resident of Pima over the age of 65 died while battling the virus, bringing to 28 the total number of people with COVID-19 to die since the first case was diagnosed in the Gila Valley in March.
The health department has reported 15 new cases this weekend. Nine of the patients live in Safford, four are San Carlos Apache tribal members and two live in Thatcher.
The total number of people to catch the virus in Graham County now stands at 1,120. Three hundred and seven patients are currently battling the illness.
Greenlee County announced two new cases Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases to 40. Sixty-people have recovered from the virus and two have died.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,392 new cases Sunday morning and five deaths. The total number of cases recorded in the state since the start of the pandemic is now 238,163 and 5,874 people have died.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced Sunday morning that 83,851 more people have caught the virus and 828 more have died. The total number of cases now exceeds 8.5 million and 224,221 have died.