All Pima Town Hall employees have caught COVID-19 and are currently in quarantine, which has resulted in the closure of town hall and the cancellation of the town’s trunk-or-treat event.
Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis, himself a victim of the virus, said town hall will reopen Nov. 9.
So far, none of Pima's police officers, fire department volunteers or council members are sick, he said.
Trunk-or-treat was cancelled out of an abundance of caution, he said.
“We have more than half of the Town of Pima staff in quarantine,” Lewis said. “We didn’t think right now would be a responsible time to do such an event.”
Lewis said he is struggling with the illness because he has asthma, but he is still working, albeit at home.