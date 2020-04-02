On Thursday morning, SEACUS handed out box after box after box of food to seniors in need behind the Graham County courthouse. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are reluctant to shop and many store shelves are empty. All of the volunteers were practicing social distancing and placed the boxes in people's trunks.
We have lifted the paywall on this story. To support essential reporting, please consider becoming a subscriber.
Information provided by the Washington Department of Health
Symptoms of Coronavirus are similar to flu or colds and may include:
Runny nose, Headache, Cough, Sore throat, Fever and, A general feeling of being unwell
Information provided by the Pima County Health Department