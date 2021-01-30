Graham County's COVID-19 numbers have jumped by more than 200 over the last couple of days and most of the new patients are prison inmates, according to the Graham County Health Department.
Of the county's 5,086 patients, 1,980 of them are still sick, according to the county. The county's death toll remains at 65.
Since the pandemic began, 845 inmates at Safford's state prison have contracted the virus and 217 of them are still sick. At the federal prison, three inmates out of 624 who have caught the virus remain ill.
As of Friday night, 119 of Greenlee County's 526 COVID-19 patients were actively battling the virus, including four new patients.
The state health department reported 5,119 new cases Saturday and 76 more deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, 753,379 Arizonans have caught the virus and 13,098 have died.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients continues to drop, but the number of patients in ICU remains fairly consistent. Just 8% of ICU beds and 10% of inpatient beds remained available Friday.
Nearly 26 million Americans have caught COVID-19 and 435,151 have died, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.