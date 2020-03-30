Prison won't be accepting convicts for the next three weeks
The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry and Arizona's 15 sheriffs have agreed to suspend the admission of convicted people from jail for 21 days.
According to a news release, the decision was made to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“Today is another example of how law enforcement agencies across the State are working together to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus while maintaining public safety,” said ADCRR Director, David Shinn.
Currently, there are no known COVID-19 cases at any of ADCRR’s 16 prison complexes which house more than 42,000 inmates.
UA researchers working on designing, printing 3D masks
With the world running short of N95 respirators a group of University of Arizona researchers is working to design, 3D print and test masks for health care workers at Banner – University Medical Center Tucson.
According to a news release, the team is comprised of researchers from the
Department of Materials Science and Engineering, the Department of Medicine and the Department of Chemical and Environmental Engineering.
The materials scientists, as well as a group of undergraduate and graduate students, are currently testing out designs and materials for masks using on-campus 3D printing machines. They're exploring the options of creating reusable masks with disposable filters – similar to anti-pollution bicycle masks – and masks that are entirely permeable to air but not biological materials – like N95 masks.
The College of Engineering and the materials science engineering department provided funding to order 10 new 3D printers, which will allow the team to scale up production to 200 masks and 2,000 disposable filters per week.
"These researchers are developing prototypes that could be printed out in communities all over the world facing medical supply shortages," said David Hahn, Craig M. Berge Dean of the College of Engineering. "We are proud that faculty are working at the intersection of engineering and medicine to rise to the challenge this crisis presents."
With the new 3D printers on their way, the team hopes to start producing masks within the next two weeks.
Cochise County records fourth COVID-19 case
A fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cochise County. The county’s Health & Social Services Department received confirmation of a positive test on Sunday, March 29.
According to a news release, the woman is currently hospitalized at a medical facility outside of Cochise County. Due to the fact she has no recent travel history it is believed this is the first confirmed case of community spread in the county. Community spread refers to the spread of an illness for which the source of the infection is unknown. An investigation has been completed and all known contacts are self-isolating.
Cochise County Health & Social Services is reminding the public to follow social distancing guidelines and to only travel for essential trips. The public should also continue washing or sanitizing their hands, especially after touching any public surfaces, such as grocery carts and fuel pumps.
Gov. Ducey providing funding to food banks, homeless programs
Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday the state is providing an initial $6.7 million in funding to support Arizona food banks, nutrition programs and programs that serve the homeless.
According to a news release, the dollars are part of a $50 million COVID-19 relief package signed into law over the weekend by Ducey.
Arizona’s bipartisan state budget agreement establishes the Emergency Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund. These resources are to be allocated by the Governor’s Office to provide direct relief to communities most impacted by COVID-19.
Included in this funding, $5 million will go toward assisting homeless shelters in the prevention and slowing of the spread of COVID-19. This includes assisting with:
- Temporary isolation and quarantine housing;
- Sanitation supplies and services;
- And other direct resources as needed.
In addition, Ducey is dedicating $1.75 million to improve food security in Arizona. This includes:
- $1 million in immediate food bank assistance to be distributed by the Department of Economic Security to enhance existing food bank infrastructure.
- $500,000 to expand Arizona’s “Double-Up” Food Bucks program, which allows Arizonans receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) assistance to get a $1 match from the State for every $1 they spend on Arizona-grown fruits and vegetables, up to an additional $20 per day. Private-sector partners have also announced that they will contribute $500,000 to the “Double-up program, bringing program capacity to $1 million.
- $250,000 for the Arizona Produce Purchasing Program, known as the “Farm To Food Bank” program. Through a partnership between the Arizona Food Bank Network, the Department of Economic Security, and the Department of Agriculture along with agricultural partners, this program provides those in need with fresh produce, eggs, chicken, and pork, and provides a market for local producers to support their employees and communities.
State confirms 1,157 COVID-19 cases in Arizona; 20 have died
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Monday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is up to 1,157 from 919. The number of positive cases in Graham is two. Greenlee County has one and Cochise has four.
The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 20.
There have been 16,759 people tested in the state, with 6 percent coming back positive.
According to the ADHS website, 65 have been tested so far in Graham County. Thirty-five have been tested in Greenlee County and 148 in Cochise County. The vast majority of those tested in the state (7,325) are between 20 and 44 years of age.
Gov. Ducey cancels school for the rest of the school year
Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced Monday the extension of Arizona school closures through the end of the school year. The extension follows updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and an announcement from the White House extending physical distancing guidelines until April 30, 2020.
This decision includes all school-sponsored extracurricular sports and activities. As such, the remainder of the Arizona Interscholastic Association spring season and championships have been cancelled.
Governor Ducey and Superintendent Hoffman released the following joint statement:
“Today’s announcement is intended to give parents and educators as much certainty as possible so they can plan and make decisions. While this isn’t the outcome any of us wanted, we are grateful for the partnership of schools around the state, who have stepped up to offer virtual and take-home learning opportunities for our students."
Sean Rickert, Pima Unified School District superintendent, pointed out that this does not mean the start of summer break.
Under House Bill 2910, signed by the governor last week, schools must continue to provide an education program for students through the last scheduled day of the school year in May.
"That's always been our plan and it's always been what we've anticipated," Rickert said. "Graham County health officials have told us that they never thought it would be safe enough for our students to go back to school this school year."
Additional information about meals for kids, childcare, special education considerations, learning resources for families and educators and more can be found at azed.gov.
Today’s announcement applies to Arizona public schools, both district and charter. Private schools are required to remain closed in alignment with federal guidance recommending closures through at least April 30, 2020. School leaders have the option of announcing closures through the end of the year, or waiting for additional guidance.
Town of Thatcher supplying food vouchers to families
The Town of Thatcher is helping families and businesses get through the COVID-19 crisis by supplying vouchers.
According to a Facebook post, the plan is to help cover the cost of at least one meal for each Thatcher family at a local restaurant while injecting needed revenue into our valley's economy.
Residents receive their vouchers in the mail any day. Vouchers will be redeemable throughout the month of April. The vouchers may not be redeemed for cash and will be limited to a one-time use.
Those participating include: Branding Iron, Carl's Jr., Casa Mañana, Copper Steer Steakhouse, Double R Grille, Eagles Roost, El Charro, Genevieve's, JD's Grill House
Jerry's, Kainoa's, La Casita, La Paloma, Little Caesars, Manor House, Mechy's
Meg's Place, Nana's Kitchenette, R&R Pizza, Safford Bowl, Subway, Taco Bell, Taco Taste, Taylor Freeze, The Plank and Toni's Kitchen.