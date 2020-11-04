They're back.
If you haven't already noticed, stores in the Gila Valley are starting to create purchase limits on TP and other items again.
Ashley Shick, director of communications for Bashas', released a statement Wednesday saying that because it's cough-and-cold season and COVID-19 is still a concern, the grocery store industry is expecting demand to rise for certain items.
Shick said they don't expect disruptions in the supply chain, but they're taking precautions nonetheless.
At Bashas, people can only purchase two of the following: bleach, hand sanitizers, hand soaps, isopropyl alcohol, multipurpose cleaners, paper towel, sanitizing wipes and toilet paper.
Safeway Manager Christal Carbajal said Safeway just lifted the limit on paper products a couple of weeks ago, but were told to re-implement it this week. The limit on cleaning supplies has never been abolished, she said.
A Walmart spokeswoman in Safford said people have been "over-shopping" for paper towels, toilet paper and water again so the purchase limits have been put back in place.