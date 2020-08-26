When the folks at Gila Valley Clinic learned Safford Unified School District wasn't quite ready to open its doors, Dr. Catherine Romero realized something needed to be done.
When the schools shut down last spring due to COVID-19, transitioning to online learning was difficult on students and parents, said Candy Sonive, clinic office manager.
"We have a quite a bit of employees who have children in grade school and they were struggling, as essential workers, with making sure that their children stayed on task with their studies," Sonive said.
The employees, a lot of them single moms, would often talk about having to come home from work, fix dinner and then help their children with their school work, Sonive said. The parents with multiple children struggled the most.
Being the wife of Mount Graham High School Principal E.J. Romero, Dr. Romero was especially concerned, Sonive said.
Romero and Donna Coca, the clinic's business manager, decided the best thing they could do for their little family was to hire a retired teacher and tutors for the kids, Sonive said.
The original plan was to have the children work in the clinic's break room, but a remodel project killed that idea. Then Coca saw a Facebook post from the Quality Inn and Suites.
The hotel was offering to open its conference rooms up to children who needed Internet access for their school work.
"They saw that post and said 'This is what we need to do. Let's make some calls and make it happen,'" Sonive said.
It was Quality Inn assistant general manager Rebecca Coleman who came up with the ideas of offering up the hotel's conference and breakfast rooms to distance learners, said general manager Tammy Mayhew.
By the end of that very day, makeshift cubicles were set up so the kids could socially distance from one another, Mayhew said. The hotel staff was already wearing masks and hand sanitizers are plentiful.
They spread the word through various Facebook pages and the Gila Valley Clinic was the first one to take them up on their free offer, Mayhew said.
"The last thing we wanted to see were some kids sitting in a school parking lot trying to get Internet," Mayhew said. "We just thought, 'Let's make the learning field for kids as even as we can.'"
The clinic children will use a portion of the available space Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as long as necessary, Sonive said.
With the breakfast room available, too, Mayhew said there is room for other students to come study, as long as they're accompanied by an adult. A few college students have already dropped by in the evenings, she said.
It's the perfect job for her, said Linda Montierth.
She retired from Thatcher Unified School District in May 2019. She spent 14 years teaching kindergarteners, 17 years substitute teaching and one year teaching third graders.
Now she gets to spend time with children, but only for half a day, four days a week. She also doesn't have to worry about lesson plans or grading papers. She's merely helping students finish the work their SUSD teachers have assigned.
Five children associated with the clinic showed up Monday and nine turned up Tuesday, Montierth said. They ranged from second through seventh graders.
"It feels like a little one room school house with all of the grades," Montierth said with a laugh.
Recent Eastern Arizona College graduate Justin Jurado and EAC student Carlee Anway have been helping her out.
"We try to circulate around and keep them on task," Montierth said. "I'm glad to be able to help out just a little bit. My heart goes out to the parents and teachers. I can definitely see both sides."
Sonive said she doesn't have the words to adequately express how thankful she is for Mayhew.
"She needs just as much props about this as anyone," she said.