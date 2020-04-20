SUSD kindergarten parents must register kiddos online
April is Kindergarten Registration time for Safford Unified School District.
Registration for the 2020-2021 school year is open, but due to the COVID-19 restrictions, applications will only be taken online. They can be found at saffordusd.com or directly at bit.ly/susdkreg.
Students must be five-years-old on or before August 31. Parents who submit applications prior to April 30 will be given priority in school choice.
Property taxes due May 4
The second half of 2019 real property and personal property taxes are due and payable now. The last day to pay without interest is Monday, May 4. Interest will be added at a rate of 16 percent per year on all unpaid taxes.
Due to recent orders regarding COVID-19, the General Services Building is currently closed to the public as a precautionary measure to encourage social distancing and compliance with protocols provided by our national, state, and local leaders.
Property taxes may be paid several ways:
1. Mail your payment to: P.O. Box 747, Safford 85548
2. Online at www.graham.az.gov.
3. Drop box located in the East parking lot of the General Services Building.
4. Call the Office at 928-428-3340 for payments over the phone or special accommodations.
There is a convenience fee for all electronic transactions.
Property tax amounts are available by using the tax search online at www.graham.az.gov. For any inquiries regarding taxes, please call 428-3440 or send e-mail to: treasurer@graham.az.gov
Questions about checks? IRS has you covered
The IRS regularly updates its website IRS.gov as more information becomes available. Taxpayers should check the FAQs often for the latest additions; many common questions are answered in these.
More than 80 million Economic Impact Payments have already been delivered to the nation’s taxpayers. More payments are on their way. As part of this effort, the IRS has launched two tools to help taxpayers get their payments. To find out more visit:
Economic Impact Payments: www.irs.gov/eipfaq
Get My Payment tool: www.irs.gov/getmypaymentfaq
State COVID-19 numbers now at 5,064
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, as of Monday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona is 5,064. That number was 4,929 on Sunday. The number of positive cases in Graham and Greenlee counties remains at two apiece. The number of cases diagnosed in Cochise County is 28.
Health officials report the Graham and Greenlee COVID-19 victims have fully recovered.
According to the Cochise County Health Department of the 28 cases diagnosed since the beginning of the outbreak, four required hospitalization. The website indicates two have been released from isolation.
The county defines "released from isolation" as the following:
Released from Isolation is defined as: persons with COVID-19 who had symptoms and were directed to care for themselves at home has discontinued isolation under the following conditions: 1) at least 72 hours have passed since recovery, defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and 2) improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath); and 3) at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
The number of known people who have died from COVID-19 in Arizona is 187. On Sunday that number was 184.
The state reported 54,500 people have been tested statewide. On Sunday that number was 52,990. The number of those tested in Graham County is 173; in Greenlee County, 73 and in Cochise County, 599. The positive rate across the state remains 8 percent.
According to the CDC, as of Monday, labs have confirmed 746,625 COVID-19 cases since Jan. 22. The CDC also reported Monday that 39,083 have died of COVID-19 since Jan. 22. On Friday, the agency reported 33,049.
By contrast, the CDC estimates that up to 42.9 million people got sick during the 2018-2019 flu season, which lasted 21 weeks. Roughly 647,000 people were hospitalized and 61,200 died.