Thanks to a $65,000 United Way grant, the Graham and Greenlee county health departments will soon have 3,500 rapid response COVID-19 testing kits between them.
The rapid COVID-19 response tests, which are coming from Florida, will offer results in 10-15 through a finger prick of blood, said Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas.
“It will increase our ability to test our residents for COVID-19,” said Douglas. “It would give us a better idea of the spread of COVID in our area.”
Douglas and Greenlee County Administrator Derek Rapier recently agreed to answer a series of questions via email on test kits, personal protective equipment and other COVID-19 related subjects. Below are their answers:
Q: Tucson grocery stores, drug stores and Big Lots have taken steps to help stem the spread of COVID-19, like marking floors every six feet in the check-out lines, gloving up and installing sneeze guards. Should our local businesses be doing the same?
A: Douglas: I believe that social distancing measures in Tucson have been implemented by the businesses or chains themselves. Most county health departments have been giving consistent recommendations to businesses on how to mitigate the COVID-19 virus. Our health department has provided guidance and strong recommendations to facilities in Graham County. These recommendations also has given these stores flexibility for the various types and arrangements of their businesses. We have been in contact with our facilities numerous times offering suggestions and our assistance and if a local business chooses to implement stronger social distancing measures and sanitization methods we strongly encourage them to do so.
A: Rapier: We are in frequent contact with colleagues and counterparts around the state regarding best practices and we believe that the residents of Greenlee County are taking this pandemic seriously as are our public health professionals. We have been making common sense suggestions that will go a long way in protecting our community such as: avoiding close contact, handwashing, surface disinfection, avoiding unnecessary travel, staying at home especially when you’re sick, community use of masks, etc. At this point, measures such as six-foot markers on store floors, sneeze guards at registers, and cashiers wearing gloves, are likely inadequate given the dynamics of this virus and its ability to easily spread. Such measures are not recommended by our county health department as they do little to slow the spread of the virus and would tend to give the community a false sense of security. They may also inadvertently encourage people to think that such measures are a substitute for the effective practices we, and other public health officials have been consistently advocating since the pandemic began. For example, gloves can transfer the virus from one surface to another just like un-gloved hands and wearing gloves may cause cashiers to refrain from sanitizing their hands between customers, possibly contaminating items purchased by the next person in line. There is also concern that six feet may not be far enough for effective social distancing. Such measures may make us feel better, but really aren’t effective ways to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Q: Where are and Greenlee counties when it comes to test kits and N95 masks? Are you seeing evidence that our orders are being diverted to other counties and states with higher numbers of COVID-19? Where have you gone to get additional supplies aside from the National Stockpile? Can you give specific examples?
A: Douglas: We’re competing against the world for a limited supply of PPE including N95 masks. Fortunately, we have a supply of PPE and masks leftover from the H1N1 pandemic. We’re better off than most communities with our stock of PPE. Additional supplies are trickling in.
A: Rapier: Currently, we have enough test kits to test all those who public health officials and medical providers feel need to be tested. We have a supply of PPE for our staff and have additional supplies ordered through our normal vendor. We haven’t seen any evidence that our orders are being diverted, any more than anyone else. Everyone needs the same supplies and there are simply not enough to go around; so everyone gets what they are able to when supplies are available.
Q: What have Graham and Greenlee counties done to prepare in the event the county sees a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in terms of staffing for contact tracing?
A: Douglas: We are working with Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center to help supply with PPE and develop policies and procedures for a worst case scenario. Our hospital was mandated to increase hospital bed capacity by 50%. Also, we have supplied our first responders and local agencies with PPE and guidance. In addition, we are working with our entire community to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
A: Rapier: The Greenlee County Health Department has had a plan for tracking all individuals who are tested (and for any who may test positive) since before we had any suspected cases in our county and we have been consistently following this procedure as we began to test and continue to test people. We posted a brief on this subject on our Facebook page and it is also located on the county’s COVID-19 emergency page. This posted information details our protocols and spells out who we are isolating and quarantining. We will continue to employ these techniques as we work through this event in our community. Should the number of cases increase dramatically, we will evaluate the resources we need to continue to protect our community and make adjustments as necessary.
Reporter Brooke Curley contributed to this report.