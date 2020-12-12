Graham County has added 34 and Greenlee County has added seven patients to their COVID-19 case lists.
Just over 1,007 people are currently battling the illness in Graham County and 167 are actively ill in Greenlee County.
Of Graham County's newest patients, 19 live in Safford, five in Safford and three in Pima. Seven patients are San Carlos Apache tribal members.
Just over 1,100 of Graham County's 2,543 total cases are 20-44 years old and 516 are children.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 8,076 new cases Saturday and 77 deaths.
On Friday, the State of Arizona broke the record for the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. As of Friday, 3,534 were hospitalized. On July 17, the second highest day, there were 3,517 in the hospital.
Of the 3,534, more than 500 were on ventilators and 799 were in ICU.
The highest number of COVID-19 patients to wind up in ICU was 970 on July 13. The highest number of people on ventilators was 687 on July 16.
Since Jan. 21, 15.7 million Americans have caught the virus and 294,535 have died, 16,882 in the last seven days.
According to the Governor's Office, the Arizona Department of Health Services placed the order for the first shipment of vaccine doses this weekend, and it is due to arrive the week of Dec. 13. In the first week, the vaccine will be distributed to Maricopa and Pima Counties. Maricopa will receive approximately 47,000 doses and Pima will receive approximately 11,000 doses, totaling approximately 58,000 doses.