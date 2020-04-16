It’s been nearly a month since Gov. Doug Ducey ordered restaurants to shut down their dining rooms and time is taking its toll on owners as they struggle to pay employees and rent.
In Willcox, Graham and Greenlee counties, restaurant owners are reporting anywhere from 75 to 90 percent loss of income despite offering takeout, curbside deliveries, daily specials and free deliveries.
Hoping to pull in more profit, some restaurant owners have started to sell groceries to the public. Jerry’s Restaurant, which reported losing 90 percent of its income, is trying it out in Safford as is The Manor House.
Vonda Evans, sales and marketing manager for The Manor House, said social networking has been key.
The restaurant has been posting information for its customers, but many people are sharing the posts to let people know the restaurant may have certain items in stock that other places may not.
Jerry’s Restaurant owner Kurt Riske said that even though he’s not yet promoted his grocery store line, he’s already getting business just through word of mouth.
“With our services being really new we are doing OK so far,” Riske said. “We have had people popping in and getting items through the grocery store.”
Layoffs
Multiple restaurant owners have been forced to shorten hours and cut staff.
“We have lost four of our 11 employees,” said Robin Cantrell, owner of Branding Iron Steakhouse in Safford. She said the restaurant has suffered an 85 percent loss of business.
She’s not entirely without optimism, however.
“I feel that we’re going (to) beat the coronavirus here in Safford and the surrounding areas, we have a great community. Everyone is looking out for one another and doing their best to stay healthy,” Cantrell said.
Graciela Romero, owner of La Única in Willcox said she is down to one cook and one waitress per day in her restaurant.
“More than half the employees aren’t working. Waitresses used to work five days and up to five or six hours a week. But now this one is working three or four days and they’re just working four and a half hours. It’s really bad,” said Romero.
Loans
Some owners are now applying for loans in the hopes they’ll be able to pay wages and bring back employees they’ve lost.
“I have applied (for loans) and have been told that with my next payroll I can start taking care of my employees,” said Jeff Willey, owner of Big Tex Bar-B-Que in Willcox.
“The loans I have applied for are mainly for the employees’ wages,” said Carla Ellis, who owns The Ranch House in Duncan. “They work hard for me, I gotta work hard to keep money in their pockets.”
Employees of the The Manor House received good news Wednesday.
“Our staff levels did take a little bit of a hit, and some of our staff were laid off or had to take furlough days. (But) as of today, our general managers, Tammy Mayhew and Beck Coleman have decided that everyone one is back on and everybody has a job,” Evans said Wednesday.
Jerry’s Restaurant employees should be getting good news soon, too, Riske said.
“The staff has been cut in half and of what we had before,” Riske said. “But we were able to get approved for the PPP (Paycheck Protection Plan) through the government and we should be receiving the funding in the next couple of days and with that, we will be able to bring all of our employees back.”
Future prospects
Some business owners believe the COVID-19 restaurant regulations should be eased sooner rather than later, while others want to be more cautious.
“With Trump wanting to open back up sooner rather than later, I feel we need to be patient. I think we will survive if we wait, the government has done a good job so far,” Riske said.
Willey said he hoped the regulations on businesses would be lifted soon since there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Willcox.
“Quarantine the ones that are sick, the ones that are not, let them go,” Willey said.
Branding Iron owner Cantrell disagrees.
“As of now there is no vaccine or know how to cure the coronavirus, so I feel we need to be patient. Jumping back into it is not going to help the economy right away, and I’d rather our customers be safe, and we will survive this wait,” Cantrell said.
The restaurant owners gave mixed responses when what will happen if the crisis continues much longer.
Willey said his restaurant withstood the economic recession of 2008 due it’s a family business, so he is certain he can maintain it on a skeleton crew.
Ellis, the owner of The Ranch House, said she has not had to fire any of her employees, but she is concerned for her waitresses because they pay their bills with their tips. If things go on as they have been, she may have to resort to serving dinner only.
Romero, owner of La Única, said one of her greatest fears continues to be one of her staff members becoming ill. In addition to being concerned about their well-being, she’d have to shut down the restaurant down for certain.