The number of people fully vaccinated in Arizona is now up to 1,185,986, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Just under 27% of the state has been vaccinated.
The number of people vaccinated in Graham County is up to just under 17%, with 4,210 people fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered was 10,494 as of Thursday morning.
In Greenlee County, 37% of residents have been vaccinated, with 2,957 being fully vaccinated. The county has administered 6,726 vaccinations.
Only one person in Greenlee County caught the virus March 18-March 25. Nine people were diagnosed with COVID-19 March 18-March 25 in Graham County.
Over the last week, the state has seen an average of 482 new cases a day and 33 deaths.
Since the start of the pandemic, 837,987 people in Arizona have contracted the virus and 16,874 have died.
Roughly 30 million Americans have gotten COVID-19 and 541,289 have died since the start of the pandemic in January 2020.