Safford City Council has approved $240,000 for continued aid to residents and businesses hit by COVID-19, including continued and new utility bill discounts.
Residents will receive a 10 percent discount on residential utility bills due in May, which Mayor Jason Kouts said would save customers about $40,000, and a 20 percent discount on commercial utility bills due in May and June. Kouts said the latter would save customers about $100,000 a month.
The deadline for paying utilities was extended from Tuesday, Apr. 14 to Monday, Apr. 20. Customers having trouble making payment due to the effects of COVID-19 can contact the billing office at (928) 432-4060 to set up a payment plan.
In addition, late fees will be waived for people who get Social Security after the 20th of each month. Participants will be required to use automatic payment to receive the waiver. The council approved a one-time, $10 discount for customers who sign up for automatic payment through the end of April.
The city will also waive business license fees, which cost $50, through June 30, 2021. This will allow Safford businesses to waive the license fee requirement on a one-time basis.