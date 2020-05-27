Safford City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday night to rescind the city Declaration of Emergency issued March 17 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resolution ending the state of emergency followed Governor Doug Ducey's lifting of his stay-at-home order, which expired May 15.
"With the governor lifting his emergency resolution, it is appropriate for us to rescind the emergency declaration," said Safford City Manager Horatio Skeete.
The council also signed off on an agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration in order to accept a $30,000 grant officials applied for in April through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act. The money will cover operations and maintenance expenses at Safford Regional Airport incurred since Jan. 20. The funds will help offset revenue losses from reduced airport operations due to COVID-19.
The city continues reopening to the public, with the Safford Pool planning to open Friday and the library Monday. Both are limiting the amount of people who can enter.
The pool is reducing its capacity by 25 percent, from 220 to 165, and cutting swim class sizes from 15 to seven. However, more swim classes will be offered. Concessions will not be sold at the pool this year. There will also be regular sanitizing and signs to encourage physical distancing.
On Monday, the Safford City-Graham County Library will introduce senior hours from 10 a.m. to noon, then open to all ages until 7 p.m. It too will reopen with limited capacity, allowing 18 patrons in the building at a time. The library will try to keep people to one hour in the building, and children under eight must be accompanied by an adult. Virtual programs are still being offered instead of in-person programs.
The library will continue offering curbside service as well as census help and notary services by appointment. It also started a books by mail program this week.
"It's been a request by the public for some time and we feel this is a good opportunity to service some of our homebound patrons," said Library Director Victoria Silva.
The city utility office in City Hall will also reopen on a limited basis, with five customers allowed in the service area - two at the windows and three in the lobby waiting area. Customers not comfortable entering the building will still be able to pay online or through drop boxes.