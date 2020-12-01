Graham County has lost another patient with COVID-19; a Safford resident over the age of 65 has died, bringing the death toll to 36, according to the Graham County Health Department.
Since March, 2,242 Graham County residents have caught the virus. As of Tuesday, 995 were battling COVID-19 and 1,211 had recovered.
Another 27 patients were added to the total Tuesday. Seventeen live in Safford, three in Thatcher and two in Pima. Five are members of the San Carlos Apache tribe.
Fourteen of the 27 are in the 20-44 age range. Four are seniors, four are children and four are 45-54. The remaining patient is 55-64.